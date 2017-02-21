× NC park closes after spikes deliberately placed along trails; runner injured

SYLVA, N.C. — Sylva’s Pinnacle Park is closed until the 18 miles of trails can be checked for spikes deliberately placed by persons unknown, WLOS reports.

A runner and a walker have stepped on spikes, authorities said Monday.

City officials said a runner’s foot was punctured and he received medical treatment. In the second incident, the spike only went through the walker’s shoe.

Sylva Town Manager Paige Roberson Dowling said about 30 spikes were found over the weekend and many more were found Monday as workers used metal detectors to find the nails. More than 60 nails in tree roots have now been found.