Man charged in recent break-ins at Randolph County school, churches

TRINITY, N.C. — An arrest has been made in connection with break-ins at a Randolph County school, business and two churches, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Kyle Martin, 24, is charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of possession of stolen goods, two counts of breaking and entering a place of worship and possession of burglary tools.

On Monday between 9 and 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to Trinity Elementary School in reference to a break-in.

The suspect was seen on video breaking into an outbuilding and into the main school, the release said. The same suspect was seen leaving the school on foot as deputies responded.

As the deputies began searching the surrounding neighborhood for the suspect, a small red Chevrolet truck was seen travelling at a high rate of speed on Meadowbrook Road.

The vehicle attempted to evade law enforcement and when it was eventually stopped, the driver appeared to be the same person shown on video breaking into Trinity Elementary School — later identified as Martin.

The owner of the truck was unaware that it had been stolen from his home on Meadowbrook Road and filed a stolen vehicle report with the sheriff’s office, the release said.

Martin was transported to the sheriff’s office, where he confessed to breaking into the school as well as to recent break-ins at Liberty Grove United Methodist Church, Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Sam’s Mart #3, according to the release.

Martin currently has a $30,000 secured bond with electronic house arrest as a condition of release. Additional charges are pending.