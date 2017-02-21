Guilford County Schools book drive helps flood-damaged schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A very successful book drive will help replenish two eastern North Carolina elementary school libraries that were flooded by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

"When a sister county and district has a need, we step up," Guilford County Schools District Media Specialist Jacqueline Pender-Jones said.

Pender-Jones and other media specialist really came through for Princeville Elementary and West Lumberton Elementary.

"I knew we would get a lot of books to give to the students," Pender-Jones said. "But nothing like 13,000 books for those two schools.”

Princeville Elementary and West Lumberton Elementary will get 6,500 books. And the books will get to the students faster because of the extra work Guilford County librarians put in.

"It was very important to go through every single box. Sort the boxes by paperbacks, chapter books, fiction and nonfiction so they will be ready for the school when they reach their destination,” Pender-Jones said.

The librarians at the eastern North Carolina schools have been sorting the donations they receive from other communities. So they appreciate the additional time put in by Guilford County Schools staff. And Pender-Jones feels Princeville Elementary and West Lumberton Elementary will enjoy the letters of encouragement that were written by Guilford County Schools elementary students.

"They just had a great time doing this. It’s so good the kids see the need to help others when they are in need," Pender-Jones said.