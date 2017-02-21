Greensboro City Council moves $100k for increased police partols in crime hot spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Tuesday night, Greensboro City Council voted to move $100,000 to an account to fund the Greensboro Police Department's new Violent Crime Initiative.

The money will allow the department to increase man power and patrols in areas that have seen the biggest increase in violent crime.

The department recently identified six hot-spots around the city where the majority of violent crime is happening.

Chief Wayne Scott says officers will be doing a variety of things, some patrolling on foot and bikes, and others doing the department's Neighborhood Oriented Policing.

"The whole intent of this is to put more officers out there to lessen the opportunity for someone to be victimized," Scott said.

Officers will work in teams of two and take on four-hour shifts.

"It's about putting a presence in the areas that we believe we're having the greatest rate of occurrence around violent crime," he said.

The officers should be on the streets sometime in March. Scott says the $100,000 should last the department until late summer or early fall.