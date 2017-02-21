Friends remember High Point business owner Jack Little

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- James Johnson is remembering his friend Jack Little.

"Jack was more than a store owner,” Johnson said. “He was a friend. We cared for him. We'd call him up just to talk on the phone."

Johnson says his heart is now broken.

"My heart is wrecked because of this," he said.

It's been nearly two weeks since police say 65-year-old Jack Little was shot and killed at his gun store Whetstone Army/Navy Surplus in High Point.

"It's like losing your brother, your sister, even your mother or father,” Johnson said. “Jack was that close."

On Tuesday, police announced three people were arrested in connection to the shooting following an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raid at a home on Pershing Street in High Point.

"Relief, number one,” Johnson said describing how he felt after hearing arrests had been made. “Anger, number two."

Kemione Grady, 18, of High Point, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Larento Grady, 23, of High Point, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Shirley Harrington, 24, of High Point, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of drugs.

"They took away a man from people and his family,” said Don Efird, a sales clerk at Archdale Arms and Archery on North Main Street.

"Jack sold me my first handgun, my wife her first handgun," said Efird, who knew Little for more than 20 years.

Efird says even with the arrests, many still have questions.

"I want to know why,” Efird said. “I want to know how."

Efird says many in the gun community are still on pins and needles after the shooting.

"The cameras might help catch somebody, but they won't stop a bullet,” Efird said.

The shop has stepped up security, keeping at least two employees in the store at all times.

And from now on, customers have to keep their hands in plain sight.

"I want to see your hands when you're in here,” Efird said. “Don't put your hands in your pocket. I'm gonna ask you to take them out."

Although many are glad arrests have been made, friends like Johnson say it doesn't take away the pain.

"I can't understand why three kids would go in and murder my friend,” Johnson said. “I want to know why? I want them to tell me why."