Bill would increase penalties for gang-related crimes

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Gang and Violent Crimes Unit at the Burlington Police Department investigates gang members and the violent crimes they usually commit.

Sgt. Drew Gerringer, with the unit, says there has been somewhat of an increase in those violent crimes over the past year.

“A lot of the violent crimes that are committed right now are committed by gang members,” Burlington police Assistant Chief Chris Verdeck said.

A new bill proposed by Randolph County Rep. Allen McNeill would create a more detailed definition for gangs, gang members and gang leaders.

“We've learned so much over the years as we go along that these gangs have become so sophisticated, they're almost run like businesses now,” said Guilford County Rep. John Faircloth, a co-sponsor of the bill.

It also spells out identifiers and criteria that a person needs to meet in order to be classified as a gang member or leader by law.

“This is mirroring what we've already been doing over the years,” Gerringer said.

The key to the bill is increasing penalties for felonies like assault or robberies that are found to be gang related. This only applies for those type of felonies that are classified as felony classes E, D and C which carry one to five years, five to 10 years, and 10 to 25 years in prison respectively. The bill would bump these classifications up to the next level if the crime is gang related and would bump it up two levels if committed by a gang leader.

“Riding the streets of these individuals for a little while longer so the community is safer, that's the right step,” Gerringer said.

