Bicyclist struck by 2 vehicles, killed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A bicyclist who was hit, knocked off his bike and struck by another vehicle in High Point late Monday night has died, according to High Point Police.

The incident occurred around 11:11 p.m. on the Brentwood Street ramp to Interstate 85. The bicyclist, identified as 47-year-old James Andrew Brennan, was likely wearing dark clothing when he was killed.

Brennan was riding his bicycle northbound on the ramp when he was hit from behind by a 2005 Nissan Sentra. He then fell into the center lane of the roadway and was struck by a 2006 Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.