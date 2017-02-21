× Alorica to add 600 jobs to Guilford County workforce

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — National call center and customer services company Alorica Inc. will be adding 600 jobs to the Guilford County workforce, county officials announced at a news conference Tuesday.

In November, Alorica announced they would add 800 jobs to the area. Now, they’re adding 600 additional full-time positions.

Alorica, which was founded in 1999, refers to itself on its website as “the largest customer experience business process outsourcer servicing the U.S. market.”

The company emphasized its approach to customer service is a bit different by using texts and even video to interact with customers.

Alorica, which is based in Irvine, California, operates more than 100 call centers throughout the U.S., providing customer service for companies and organizations. Alorica also has branches in the eastern part of our state in both Jacksonville and Rocky Mount.

This was the 23rd job announcement in the past 15 months in Guilford County.

Alorica also announced an alliance with the Military Veteran Project, a “volunteer-driven charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury to assist with suicide prevention” for veterans.

You can apply in person or online and the positions include benefits.

Alorica: partnering with Military Veterans Project which works to prevent military suicides. pic.twitter.com/8t0yPC6ppi — Chad Tucker (@ChadTucker) February 21, 2017

Alorica rep says the jobs will be mostly full-time positions. pic.twitter.com/srDA48iRpx — Chad Tucker (@ChadTucker) February 21, 2017

(Cont.) these 600 jobs will be in @CityofHighPoint but this is a joint effort with Guilford Co. joint alliance @myfox8 — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) February 21, 2017

Alorica announces 600 additional jobs are full-time positions "opportunities for a career" @myfox8 @CityofHighPoint @greensborocity — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) February 21, 2017