Police chief says no injuries, no suspect at Houston hospital after active shooter reports
HOUSTON — Dozens of Houston police officers responded to Ben Taub Hospital Tuesday afternoon after receiving multiple calls about an active shooter, KHOU reports.
Police Chief Art Acevedo said there were multiple calls about an active shooter involving a man with a gun. After a sweep of every floor, officers did not locate any victims or a suspect.
“We have not found a suspect and we have not found evidence of an active shooter,” Acevedo told KHOU.
Acevedo said the floors would be searched again just in case. He also said police would check the hospital’s security cameras.