Police chief says no injuries, no suspect at Houston hospital after active shooter reports

HOUSTON — Dozens of Houston police officers responded to Ben Taub Hospital Tuesday afternoon after receiving multiple calls about an active shooter, KHOU reports.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said there were multiple calls about an active shooter involving a man with a gun. After a sweep of every floor, officers did not locate any victims or a suspect.

“We have not found a suspect and we have not found evidence of an active shooter,” Acevedo told KHOU.

Acevedo said the floors would be searched again just in case. He also said police would check the hospital’s security cameras.

Officers in the process of searching the hospital; no reports of injuries at this time #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

Incredible police presence at the hospital where an active shooter was reported. @HoustonChron pic.twitter.com/usen3FDQE2 — John D. Harden (@Jdharden) February 21, 2017

We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017