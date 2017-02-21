× 2-year-old Wilkes County boy accidentally shoots himself with parents’ gun

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself after he found his parents’ handgun in their vehicle on Sunday, according to a press release.

The child pulled the gun from the driver’s side door and accidentally shot himself in the chest, according to the incident report. It happened around 5:32 p.m. at 407 Chuckwood Road in Thurmond.

He was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem and his current condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.