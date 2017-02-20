× US 158 near Stokesdale closed in both directions due to downed powerlines

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — U.S. 158 near Stokesdale in Guilford County closed Monday in both directions due to a crash and downed powerlines.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. near Ellison Road, when a vehicle and tractor-trailer collided. The vehicle made a U-turn in front of the tractor-trailer, causing the tractor-trailer to hit a power pole and bring down the lines, according to Christopher Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

No one was injured.

The road is expected to be closed until about 4 p.m.

Drivers should follow the instruction of local law enforcement on scene for a detour.

No other details were available.

Developing…