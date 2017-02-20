Troopers continue search for driver in hit-and-run that killed Greensboro boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Highway Patrol troopers continue their search for the driver who hit and killed 12-year-old Dorien Pearsall.

It’s been nearly four days since Dorien was struck and killed on Ward Road in Greensboro and Trooper Chris Knox said they have not received many calls for tips.

“We're not going to let off this, you know, this is something that we have to continue to push forward to continue to look at the evidence,” Knox said.

Highway Patrol has placed information on social media and passed out more than 400 flyers with “BOLO” alerts asking people to “be on the lookout.”

Scene evidence concludes the car involved in the hit-and-run was a 2003-2005 dark blue BMW 7 series passenger car. Knox said the vehicle would have damage to the passenger side.

“We need again neighbors, community watches to step up and be looking for things that just seem out of place. Maybe the car is covered, but we feel as though this person has not been driving it,” Knox said.

The North Carolina Troopers Association has added $500 to the Crime Stoppers reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with any information or possible leads is urged to call (800) 445-8621 or (336) 256-2058.