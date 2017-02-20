Stokesdale elementary school students dress up for occupation day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKESDALE, N.C. -- It's a special day for the kindergartners at Stokesdale Elementary School.

Doctors, singers, veterinarians, and law enforcement officers fill the room as the students dressed up in the clothes that match their dream job for occupation day.

"I've been to a doctor before and I just feel like that I really want to be one," said student Gabby Crawford.

The reasons for their choices varied.

One student says he looks up to police officers while another says he wants to be a firefighter to help others.

Teacher Carla Morgan says the sky is the limit for these students.

"Some of them have chosen the exact profession or occupation that I think they would be excellent at," she said. "We have one who wants to be the president and he would be an awesome president."

