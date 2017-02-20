× NC woman writes fake doctor’s note to avoid weekend jail time

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One North Carolina woman tried to write her way out of weekend jail time — and failed, miserably.

Marla Kay Davis, 36, attempted to use a fake doctor’s note to get out of staying in jail, according to the Gaston Gazette. Police say she forged a note from her gynecologist saying she should not go to jail.

After the note was determined to be forged, she was booked into jail on a new charge of obstruction of justice.

She is being held on a $160,000 bond.