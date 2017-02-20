× Man shot, killed while sitting in vehicle in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle in Burlington early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 500 block of Avon Avenue around 1:48 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Demarius Levontae Vincent suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. He later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.