Man robs Greensboro Little Caesars, fires warning shot before fleeing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Little Caesars in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night, according to a press release.

At about 9:58 p.m., Greensboro police went to Little Caesars at 609 Pisgah Church Road in reference to a robbery. At the scene, officers learned an armed suspect entered the business, demanded money and fired a warning shot before fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.