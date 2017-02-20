Hundreds of jobs coming to Guilford County; announcement set for Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Local leaders, along with Gov. Roy Cooper, will announce Tuesday morning several hundred jobs coming to the Triad from City Hall.

Though specifics have not been released, this will make the 23rd job announcement in the past 15 months in Guilford County.

"There is strength in numbers in this case for sure," said Loren Hill, with the High Point Economic Development, who believes the success of so many jobs comes from the joint alliance 15 months ago with the City of Greensboro, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and Guilford County. "We have more fire power, we have more money to spend toward projects, we also have the combined weight of us all working together."

One of the recent job announcement included 800 jobs coming thanks to Alorica, a customer service call center.

Hill says a thriving workforce and transportation is what makes the area so attractive to company executives.

The announcement is expected at 10 a.m.