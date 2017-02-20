× Good Samaritan rescues injured officer by jumping on suspect’s back during attack

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Good Samaritan is being hailed a hero after she stepped in to save an injured Louisiana police officer who was being attacked during a traffic stop.

The Baton Rouge officer conducted the stop around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, KAFB reports. During the stop, the officer found drugs in 28-year-old Thomas Bennett’s vehicle.

While attempting to arrest him, Bennett was able to grab the officer’s baton and hit him on the head.

Vickie Williams-Tillman, 56, who was in her car during the attack, called police. She then got out of the vehicle and jumped on Bennett’s back to get him away from the officer. Several minutes later, additional officers arrived and were able to Taser the suspect.

Williams-Tillman, the officer and Bennett were all taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Bennett is charged with aggravated battery, disarming a police officer, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Baton Rouge Police Department thanked Williams-Tillman in a Facebook post on Sunday:

For going above and beyond in that moment to help our officer and possibly save his life we are forever grateful to you Ms. Vickie! For showing so much love and concern for one of our officers BRPD Salutes you!