Father, son killed by each other in head-on collision

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. — A father and son were killed in a head-on collision with each other in Alabama early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred when 50-year-old Jeffrey Morris Brasher’s Ford pickup collided with 22-year-old Austin Brasher’s Chevrolet pickup around 4:10 a.m., according to AL.com. Investigators say the crash was fueled by alcohol.

Jeffrey Brasher was pronounced dead at the scene while Austin Brasher was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing.