Davie County officials want residents to design park for current high school campus

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. -- Starting Tuesday, Davie County residents will have the opportunity to give county officials their ideas for a new park on the site of the current Davie County High School campus.

The park, with a $3.96 million budget for re-purposing, will be built around some of the existing infrastructure, including the football field, two gymnasiums, the B building and cafeteria. However, that leaves a lot of space to fill, and the county wants to know how their citizens want it put to use.

“What we wanted to do was engage our residents to be thinking about those potentials, so that when the public input surveys come out this week, as well as when we’re conducting our public input meetings, folks will have a good idea of what features they would like to see in their new park,” said Paul Moore, Davie County recreation and parks director.

The first public meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at VFW Post 119 in Cooleemee, from 8-10 a.m. From 11:30-1:30, the second will take place at Hillsdale United Methodist Church in Advance and Tuesday’s final meeting will be held at the Davie County Public Library in Mocksville from 6-8 p.m.

There will be a fourth public meeting on Saturday, at the Brock Recreation Center in Mocksville, from 10 a.m.-noon.

“That’s what’s exciting,” Moore said. “To get that buzz from the residents.”

Moore added that they’ve put some ideas out for consideration, including everything from a rock climbing wall, to zip lines, trampoline and equestrian facilities. But they want residents to use their imaginations.

Moore said the plan is to construct a park which will not only entice people from outside Davie County to visit, but also make the area attractive to future additions which will fuel the economy.

“If a company comes in, their families are going to have things to do within recreation and parks as well as other organizations, service organizations here in Davie County,” he said.

Following the public meetings, the plan is to have two “design your own park” workshops, which will allow people to take features which they decide upon and figure out how they would fit into the park.

Phase one of the park’s construction is expected to begin in February 2018.