Brother of Panthers tight end Greg Olsen arrested on rape charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Olsen, University of North Carolina at Charlotte quarterback and brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, has been arrested on rape charges, WSOC reports.

Olsen was arrested on charges of second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, second-degree forced sex and assault on a female.

UNCC released a statement on the incident:

The University administration has been in close communication with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department regarding its arrest of student-athlete Kevin Olsen Sunday afternoon. The allegations in this incident took place off campus. This incident occurred a week after a separate, unrelated case of alleged on-campus sexual assault involving acquaintances. Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics, and the University is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures. Due to the ongoing CMPD investigation and federal protections on student information, the University will have no further comment on the investigation at this time.

Olsen won the Charlotte 49ers’ starting quarterback job last spring but appeared in only six games in the 2016 season.

UNC Charlotte football head coach Brad Lambert said he and the university are aware of the arrest and have since suspended Olsen from Charlotte athletics.

Olsen, who attended high school in Wayne, New Jersey, committed to the Miami Hurricanes but left after being suspended from the team and failing a drug test.

He never played at Miami after being charged with a DUI and possession of a fake or stolen ID in September 2014. Olsen transferred to Towson, in Maryland, where he was kicked off the team in March 2015 for violating team rules.

Olsen then played football in the fall of 2015 for Riverside California City College before coming to UNCC in December 2015.