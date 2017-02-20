× $100k Powerball ticket sold in Winston-Salem to expire in 2 weeks

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 that was sold in Winston-Salem is set to expire in two weeks, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was sold at Lowe’s Foods on Peters Creek Parkway, will expire on March 6.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 7 drawing were 22-23-29-33-55 and 21.

“We’re asking Powerball players in the Triad region to double check their tickets,” said Alice Garland, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It takes a lot of luck to win, and we hate for a prize like this to go unclaimed.”

The ticket matched four of the numbers on the five white balls as well as the red Powerball’s number, the release states. Because it was a $3 Power Play ticket, the regular $50,000 prize was doubled since the multiplier was also drawn.

The winner must bring the ticket to the lottery headquarters by 5 p.m. on March 6 to claim the prize.