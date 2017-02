× Portion of Interstate 40 westbound near Greensboro closed

GUILFORD COUTY, N.C. – Two of four lanes of Interstate 40 westbound at mile-marker 208 near Greensboro are closed.

The two left lanes of I-40 westbound are closed near Sandy Ridge Road. The lanes are expected to reopen shortly before 9:15 p.m.

At least one vehicle was involved in the incident, but no other details have been released.