× Portion of I-40 eastbound in Winston-Salem closed after crash involving pedestrian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A crash involving a pedestrian has closed Interstate 40 from Highway 311 to the Union Cross Road exit in Winston-Salem.

The wreck was reported at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday on I-40 eastbound just past Highway 311, according to a Winston-Salem city press release.

The identity of the pedestrian, extent of any possible injuries and details about the crash have not been released.

The wreck is currently being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The scene is expected to be cleared by about 3:15 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is advising drivers to be cautious or travel another way.