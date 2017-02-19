× Man, 18, arrested after crews respond to fire at Reidsville Food Lion

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – An 18-year-old man was arrested after police and firefighters were called to a fire Saturday night at the Food Lion in Reidsville.

Arriving officers found Fernando Bahena inside the grocery store actively damaging property, Reidsville police said in a press release.

The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the Food Lion at 1605 Way St.

Police said warrants for felonious breaking and entering, feloniously burning of certain buildings, communicating threats and injury to personal property have been obtained and will be served when he is released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Sgt. Lynwood Hampshire at (336) 347-2357 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.