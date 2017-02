Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The NASCAR season begins with the biggest race of the year: The Daytona 500, which is a week from today on FOX8. But there’s lots of races that go on before that.

The two big events today were "The Clash" and pole qualifying.

Joey Logano won his first Clash, while Chase Elliott won the Daytona 500 pole for the second straight year.

The big race, the Daytona 500, takes place on Feb. 26th.