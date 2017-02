× Driver tries to beat train in Kernersville, causes train to stop on tracks

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – The driver of a car unsuccessfully tried to beat a train in Kernersville, prompting the train to temporarily stop.

The incident was reported at about 10:55 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Main Street near Bodenhamer Street.

No injuries were reported. The scene has since cleared.

A train is stopped on the tracks in Kernersville after hitting this Volkswagen at N. Main and Bodenhamer pic.twitter.com/ccFdjgz3TX — JJ murphy (@JJMurphyWGHP) February 19, 2017