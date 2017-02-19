× Denny’s restaurant to return to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Denny’s restaurant is coming to Greensboro, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The 24-hour restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner is opening at 3707 W. Gate City Blvd. in the building which formerly housed the Mekong Market.

The new restaurant will feature a dining room of around 900 square feet and could open as soon as May, although the date could change, according to the paper.

It shares the same parking lot with Walgreens and Jake’s Diner, another 24-hour restaurant.

Greensboro had a Denny’s restaurant on South Holden Road, but it closed in 2011. The chain has locations in Kernersville and Thomasville.