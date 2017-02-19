Community says goodbye to High Point business owner who died in shooting

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Family and friends said goodbye Saturday to a High Point business owner who was shot and killed last weekend.

The funeral for Jack Little was held Saturday afternoon in Lexington. Little was buried at Grubb Family Cemetery. He was 65.

Little owned Whetstone Army Navy surplus for more than three decades. He was shot and killed at his store on Feb. 11.

“Jack treated everybody the same no matter whether you were black, white, green, yellow or purple,” Paul Johnson, a friend of Little’s, told FOX8 last week.

Pastor Orrick Quick of God Seekers Church in High Point also previously told FOX8 that Little was a “good man” and a “person you could talk to.”

No arrests have been made in the case.