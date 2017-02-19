17-year-old injured after falling from Hanging Rock State Park identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – A 17-year-old man was injured after falling at least 40 feet at Hanging Rock State Park on Saturday evening.

Jason Messer received multiple traumatic injuries and was considered to be in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to Stokes County Emergency Services Director Greg Collins.

Messer’s brother told FOX8 that he is currently in a medically-induced coma at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

“His right arms broken, his left wrist is broken, he broke his sternum, he cracked his, cracked some ribs. His whole right side of his face is black and blue,” brother Samuel Messer said.

Authorities were called to the scene at about 6:22 p.m. Several agencies responded to assist with the treatment and extrication off of the mountain.

Responders used special rigging with ropes to get the victim to a safe location to be carried out by rescuers, according to Collins.

Responding agencies included park rangers at Hanging Rock, Stokes County EMS, multiple fire departments and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center AirCare.

Samuel Messer said his brother is a football player at Dalton L. McMichael High School.