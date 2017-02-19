× 17-year-old injured after fall from Hanging Rock

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – A 17-year-old man was injured after falling at least 40 feet at Hanging Rock State Park on Saturday evening.

The unidentified victim received multiple traumatic injuries and was considered to be in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to Stokes County Emergency Services Director Greg Collins.

Authorities were called to the scene at about 6:22 p.m. Multiple agencies responded to assist with the treatment and extrication off of the mountain.

Responders used special rigging with ropes to get the victim to a safe location to be carried out by rescuers, according to Collins.

Responding agencies included park rangers at Hanging Rock, Stokes County EMS, multiple fire departments and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center AirCare.