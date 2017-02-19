× 1 dead after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One man is dead after his minivan went off the road and struck a guardrail in Winston-Salem late Saturday night.

Adam Joseph Taylor, 33, of Kernersville, sustained significant injuries during the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Police said it happened as the victim was driving a 2000 Dodge Caravan northbound on US 421 approaching the Fifth Street exit shortly before 11:50 p.m.

The vehicle went off the road to the right and struck the guardrail, according to police.

Police said the vehicle then careened back and forth across the lanes of northbound US 421 before it came to rest back against the right guardrail.

No other vehicles were involved. Taylor was the only person in the Caravan.

US 421 was closed for about five hours. Authorities are still investigating a cause of the wreck.

This is the fourth traffic fatality in Winston-Salem this year, the same amount at this time in 2016.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.