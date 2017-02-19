× 1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crashes into back of car in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was injured after their motorcycle hit the back of a car Sunday afternoon.

James Patrick Logan, 48, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries.

Highway patrol said the crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Hwy. 150 and Barden Drive.

A 2008 black Pontiac was stopped at the stop sign on Hwy. 150 facing east waiting to make a left turn onto Barden Drive.

The motorcycle was also headed east and was unable to slow down and crashed into the back of the car.

Both passengers were ejected, according to highway patrol.

The female passenger was Logan’s wife. No charges are expected against the driver of the car, who was uninjured.