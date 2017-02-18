× Police on scene of shooting reported at Four Seasons Town Centre parking lot

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting reported in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Town Centre shopping mall in front of JCPenney.

Greensboro police, firefighters and emergency workers are responding to the incident, according to Guilford County EMS and fire dispatch.

Police are searching for a suspect.

Witnesses have called FOX8 reporting a heavy police presence in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

Developing…

Police, fire and EMS at Four Seasons mall outside JCPenney. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/viuei6zkGn — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) February 18, 2017