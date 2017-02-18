× Greensboro police identify man who was shot, killed outside Four Seasons Town Centre

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have identified the man who was shot and killed outside a Greensboro shopping mall on Saturday afternoon.

Westley Tyler Tugman, 33, of Lenoir, N.C., has been identified as the victim in the homicide in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Town Centre.

Greensboro police, firefighters and emergency workers responded to the incident shortly before 1:30 p.m. in front of JCPenney at 410 Four Seasons Blvd.

Arriving officers and mall security found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot outside JCPenney.

“Based on preliminary information, it appears Mr. Tugman was confronted by his assailant in the parking lot of Four Season Town Centre, in what appears to have been an attempted robbery,” Greensboro police said in a press release. “During the confrontation, the suspect fired a weapon and Mr. Tugman sustained a gunshot wound. After the assault, the suspect fled the scene.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to Greensboro police.

Police are still looking for the suspect and have not yet released a description. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.