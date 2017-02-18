× North Carolina mother says her daughter was attacked on school bus

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A North Carolina mother is considering pulling her daughter out of school, after she said the child was maliciously attacked on a school bus and could have died, according to WTVD.

“They are supposed to protect those kids. I cannot send my kid off for eight hours a day and not know if they are going to come home,” said Wake County parent Ashley Luck.

Luck’s 11-year-old daughter Gaby, a student at Lockhart Elementary School, is allergic to cherries. Ashley Luck says another child intentionally shoved cherry powder in Gaby’s face on the school bus.

Ashley Luck wants her daughter’s attacker permanently removed from the school bus.

“(The bus driver) didn’t even report this incident. She did nothing to intervene on the incident, nothing to get my child medical attention,” Luck said. “She was crying. She was shaking. She was developing hives on her back.”

WTVD is being told that Daniel Zoller, the principal at Lockhart is aware of the allegations and has investigated the incident.

The Wake County School District says “there is no evidence of an attack” and “Gaby did not report any issues on the bus to the driver.”

The school system assures us that the bus is a safe environment for all students.

The fifth-grader is doing OK now. However, she is frightened to go back to school. She hasn’t been back to Lockhart since the Tuesday incident.