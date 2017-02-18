× North Carolina man accused of shooting, killing brother

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Wilkes County.

Bryan Keith Hendren, 59, has been charged with one count of murder in connection to the death of 63-year-old Barney M. “Benny” Hendren.

The suspect called 911 shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday and said his brother was on his way home and he was going to kill him.

Bryan Hendren said he would be waiting for deputies and would be cooperative when they arrived, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The victim was found lying in the driveway of the home with a single gunshot wound to his chest. The suspect was waiting on his porch for deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting appears to have been caused by a domestic dispute between the brothers over land that the two had inherited.

Bryan Hendren has been jailed in Wilkes County under a $250,000 bond.