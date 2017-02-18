× Man, 25, dies after falling from North Carolina waterfall

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Officials at a Burke County park have confirmed that a man was killed after falling from a waterfall on Friday.

Officials told WSOC that the man fell from the High Shoals waterfall at South Mountains State Park and did not survive.

Family members identified the victim as 25-year-old Ryan Yount.

Earlier this week, another man fell to his death at a North Carolina waterfall while hiking with his daughter.

WLOS reported that Lance Konstants Healy, 47, of Charlotte, fell about 100 feet to his death while he was hiking at Big Bradley Falls with his two young daughters. He stepped down to Lookout Point to get a better view and fell.