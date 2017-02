× Crews on scene of crash on Interstate 85 near Greensboro

GUIFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Crews are on the scene of a crash reported on Interstate 85 near Greensboro on Saturday.

The incident was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. on I-85 northbound at mile-marker 124.

The right lanes are closed near exit 124, the Elm Eugene Street exit.

The scene is expected to be cleared within a few hours.

There is no current word on a cause of the crash or any possible injuries.