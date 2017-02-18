× 1 injured in shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are investigating after a victim was shot and injured early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a local hospital where a gunshot victim had arrived by private-vehicle, Greensboro police said in a press release.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the area of US-29 and E. Market St. and was treated for a serious, but non-life threatening injury.

No suspect information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.