AP: Trump administration considers mobilizing thousands of National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants, including millions living nowhere near the Mexico border, according to a draft memo obtained by The Associated Press.

White House spokesman says the AP report on the potential use of National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants is false.

The Associated Press said the 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.