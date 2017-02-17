Study suggests environmental factors could impact home prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Could environmental factors like air pollution affect the price of your home? An annual study of environmental risk factors and real estate suggests it could.

The stretch of Market Street by the Piedmont Triad airport is at a very high risk for exposure to pollution.

That's according to ATTOM Data Solution's third annual Environmental Hazards Housing Risk Index, which looks at the relationship between environmental hazards and housing costs.

Jason Bramblett's real estate office also falls in that neighborhood, specifically, in zip code 27409. He says the results don't surprise him.

“Not when you consider every single plane that takes off over here," he said.

The study measure more than 8,600 zip codes nationwide on four environmental risk factors: Superfunds, brownfields, poor air quality, and pollutants.

There is very low risks for contamination by Superfunds or brownfields in the Piedmont, but most areas have some risk of poor air quality or exposure to polluants.

The study created an index for each category, labeling them very low, low, moderate, high, or very high.

We looked at the 22 zip codes measured in Guilford County for this report. Out of those, 12 of them ranked "very high" or "high" for overall risk.

So what does this mean for homeowners? The nationwide trend shows areas with higher environmental risk factors tend to have lower home values. But home price appreciation actually grew in higher-risk areas over the past five years.

“It actually does surprise me just a little bit, because I would think it would be a very high-risk situation," Bramblett said.

He said that reflect more so on investor habits, rather than those of owners and occupants.

“You’ll see investors willing to take a little more of a chance, mainly because they’re not going to be the ones living there," he said.

Bramblett also said exposure to pollution is not usually a high priority for most home buyers.

“Residentially speaking, I don’t find it, simply because it’s an emotional purchase, and they’re buying based upon a convenience to their lifestyle," he said. "I want the best schools for my kid, I want to be the closest I can possibly be to work, it’s all about their lifestyle.”