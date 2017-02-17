× New details emerge about dog attack that injured toddler in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New details have emerged about how two dogs attacked a 19-month-old boy in Greensboro this week.

The arrest report indicates the dogs were not provoked by the toddler. Two pit bulls, one male and one female, ran up to the boy’s home on Valley View Road after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

That’s when the dogs dragged the child back into the woods behind his home. The dogs attacked the child and hurt his face, eye, ear, shoulder and leg. They also bit his hand, chest and back.

A friend of the family said the child is still in serious condition Friday but says he has been moved out of the ICU and into an intermediate care unit.

One thing the arrest report doesn’t say is how the dogs got out of their home and off their property in the first place.

The dogs’ owner was cited for violating the city’s leash laws and for the dogs creating a public nuisance. He also faces a criminal charge for violating the state’s dangerous dog statute.