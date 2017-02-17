NC pastor outraged after American Girl introduces boy doll

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One North Carolina pastor is outraged by the addition of a boy to the American Girl doll lineup, saying it could send mix messages to little boys, WLOS reports.

“Everything now, we want it to be gender neutral,” said Dr. Keith Ogden, pastor of Hill Street Baptist Church in Asheville. “And the people who are for that, and placate to that, they amplify it and make it a big issue.”

He believes the doll is a way to remove the role that God intended for men and women.

Odgen wrote a strongly-worded letter titled “Killing the minds of male babies” to his church on Wednesday:

GMA reported this morning “America Girls” are now making boy dolls, they say, gender neutral…. #HUH This is nothing more than a trick of the enemy to (emasculate little boys) and confuse their role to become men. There are those in this world who want to alter God’s creation of the male and female. The devil wants to kill, steal and destroy the minds of our children and grandchildren by perverting, distorting and twisting to TRUTH of WHO GOD created them to be. The Word of the Lord says: John 10:10, The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly. #Misrepresent #Falsify

“When I was coming up as a kid, we had the GI Joe with the kung-fu grip,” Ogden told WLOS. “We knew: that’s for boys. Ken was made for Barbie … not so much Ken for boys to start playing with dolls.”

The doll, named Logan Everett, is the first full-size boy doll in the doll maker’s lineup.

