Motorcyclist, 76, dies after tree falls in his path, causes crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A motorcyclist died after a tree fell while he was riding down a road in Winston-Salem, causing him to crash, according to police.

Michael Theodore Langford, 76, of Yadkinville, died Friday at a local hospital, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Langford was riding westbound on West Clemmonsville Road on his 2006 Honda motorcycle Sunday afternoon when a tree fell into the road at the same time he was passing through the area.

Police said Langford was unable to avoid the falling tree and crashed his motorcycle, sustaining significant injuries.

This is Winston-Salem’s third traffic fatality this year, compared to three this time last year.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.