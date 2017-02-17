Local 36-year-old shares story of surviving a heart attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It seemed like Eddie Pabon, 36, was doing everything right.

“I would go to the gym five to seven days a week,” he said.

He also had a good diet.

He was the person people would go to for advice on nutrition.

“I would actually have family members, friends calling me up to help with their meal plans,” he said.

With that in mind, when he felt an unusual pain, he didn’t have a reason to think much of it.

Pabon, a respiratory therapist, was working his shift at Forsyth Medical Center Nov. 22 when he experienced that pain.

He thought he was having an anxiety attack or an asthma attack.

It went away briefly, but once it returned, he knew something was wrong.

“It radiated to my back, to my shoulder blades and it felt like they were about ready to pop,” Pabon explained.

His colleagues suggested he have the pain checked. The cardiology team in the Emergency Room immediately prepped him to have two stents put in after his initial electrocardiogram.

Pabon was having a heart attack.

During that time, he was thinking the worst.

“I told the nurse, ‘I just want to make one phone call. I just want to call my mom one more time and tell her I love her,’” Pabon said.

“He had an acute heart attack where two of his arteries were essentially completely closed,” Novant Health interventional cardiologist Dr. Sam Turner said.

Pabon was focused on diet and exercise and didn’t smoke and had no family history of heart disease.

“Eddie was working out, but he actually had just gotten checked for high cholesterol. He had very high cholesterol,” Turner said.

Turner says people should talk to their doctor about categories related to risk factors including weight, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.

Pabon has been in rehab for a little more than a month and is on the road to recovery.

He says since his heart attack he is more in tune with his body and has been encouraged to ask more questions when meeting with his doctor.

He also says his situation has allowed him to better relate to the patients he serves, especially people in the cardiac unit.