Lexington community stays strong with young girl fighting cancer

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A child in the Triad is not alone in her fight against cancer.

Sydney Seabolt is 10 years old. She’s a fifth grader at Union Grove Christian School in Lexington, a kindergarten through 12th grade school.

Her favorite part of the school day is recess. She likes the color teal. Her family and friends use the words “sassy” and “sweet” to describe her personality.

In January, Sydney was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a form of bone cancer. She started getting chemotherapy treatments at Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Sydney is expected to go through about two dozen cycles of chemotherapy treatments, in addition to surgery to remove the cancer.

Sydney started losing her hair. Her mother, Christy Seabolt, says Sydney’s older brother, Trey Seabolt, immediately stepped in to let Sydney know he was with her for this entire journey.

“The day he found out she had cancer, he asked me if she was going to lose her hair,” the mother said. “And he said, when she loses her hair, I’m going to get my hair cut.”

Trey is 17 years old, the oldest of three kids in their family. He’s a junior at the same school as his sister.

“I decided I would shave my head,” he said. “I knew if I was in that same situation she would find ways to support me. I hope it makes her feel loved. I don't want her to ever feel alone because feeling alone at this time is not a good thing.”

Trey then approached his best friend, Dylan Hemrick, 17, and also a junior at the same school.

“So he [Trey] come up to me one day and was like I'm going to shave my head. And I was like, I can do that with you. And so we went and did it,” Hemrick said. “And then it kept spreading. It's a really good cause because everybody loves Sydney and nobody wants to make her feel alone or out of place. So everybody wants to step up and help in whatever way they can.”

More than a dozen students shaved or cut their hair to show support for Sydney.

“It's definitely a family type of environment here at school, because everybody knows you and you know everybody. And everybody likes everybody, especially Sydney. She's a sweet little girl.”

Students and their parents are also raising money to support Sydney’s family with medical bills. One way is through T-shirt sales.

Sydney wants to be an inspiration to others in a similar situation as her.

“I hope that other kids learn they will get through this,” Sydney said.