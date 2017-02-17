Heartbreaking video shows return of fallen NC soldier

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Heartbreaking video shows the return of a Fort Bragg Green Beret who was killed while serving in Africa.

Warrant Officer 1 Shawn Thomas, 35, died in a non-combat vehicle crash on Feb. 2, the Army Times reports.

On Feb. 14, Lisa West Williams posted the tearful video on Facebook.

“It was an honor to fly home with this PATRIOT! God bless his wife and family. There was not a dry eye around me,” she wrote.

Thomas is survived by his wife, T.J. Thomas, and their four children. He was buried Thursday at Arlington National Cemetary in Virginia.

The video has more than 5 million views, 97,000 shares and 22,000 likes.