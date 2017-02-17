Guilford County Schools superintendent responds to complaints about letter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras says her Thursday phone call and email to parents and teachers, that included topics of inclusiveness and immigration status, was not political.

"Guilford County Schools has received several complaints or concerns from parents, teachers, community members about children who are afraid to come to school," said Contreras, who sent out the letter on the same day deemed a "Day Without Immigrants." "I'm sorry if anyone misunderstood the letter or misread the letter in that way, but we are very intent on protecting our students and we want all students to know that they should not be afraid to come to school."

While some took to social media showing support for, Contreras' message, others disagreed.

Her robocall to parents confirmed the school district's support for all "students regardless of nationality, immigration status or any other characteristic."

Contreras' letter to parents also talked about the issues facing students, including bullying and how the school system is a safe place for all. She also shared her support for a petition protecting children brought to the country illegally, known as dreamers, from being deported.

"To sign a petition saying children have a right to come to school, no I don't feel that's political at all," she said.