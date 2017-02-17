Guilford commissioners considering renovation of animal shelter, prison farm as temporary location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County Commissioners discussed the future of the Guilford County Animal Shelter at their retreat last week.

"Quite honestly, this community deserves a nice shelter that we can be proud of, that we can have educational events at, that we can have an opportunity for volunteers and citizens to come and really be a great place," County Commissioner Justin Conrad said.

Conrad says the county has estimated an $8 million budget to build a brand-new shelter or renovate the exiting facility on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

Conrad says commissioners are currently looking into a few different locations around the county, but say the advantage of the current shelter is its location.

"This is a good location as far as convenience. It is certainly convenient for our major metropolitan areas of High Point and Greensboro. It's convenient for our volunteers, our staff, for our animal services, there's a lot of positives about where we are on Wendover," Conrad said.

But the challenge with renovating the current facility is not just the lack of space at the site, but where the county would house the animals during an eight to 10 month project.

Conrad says commissioners are considering utilizing the prison farm.

"It's property we already own, there are some buildings there that could be rehabbed potentially to hold some of the offices and some of the kennels, there certainly is not a space issue, there is plenty of room, there are hundreds of acres," Conrad said.